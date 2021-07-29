Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Azures for Ecommerce - Mobile Shopping App Template & PWA

user interface design ux javascript css bootstrap 5 html online store product design product page design design app app template commerce app online shop store shop commerce ecommerce mobile ui
🛍️ Azures for e-commerce - https://1.envato.market/MXDXYP

- Homepage
- 2 Product Page Styles
- 2 Cart Designs
- Checkout
- Invoice List
- Invoice
- Categories
- Actions

Combine the e-commerce dedicated pages with other packs and page templates to create the end product you're looking for! There are over 200 page templates and 100+ components.

