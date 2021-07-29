Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
iykee Okonkwo

Chivic Eats - Logo Concept

iykee Okonkwo
iykee Okonkwo
  • Save
Chivic Eats - Logo Concept pinterest graphic design creative figmadesign dribbble vector logomark bakery design branding illustration logo
Download color palette

A recent logo I worked on for a bakery brand (Chivic Eats).

PS: Not entirely my idea 🤫
Don't forget to drop feedback ❤️

iykee Okonkwo
iykee Okonkwo

More by iykee Okonkwo

View profile
    • Like