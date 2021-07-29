Uros Todoric

World's Most Experienced Driver - Tesla I UI/UX App Concept artificial intelligence car book app design application ride tesla taxi mobile driver ai product design clean interface app ios design ui ux
iOS's app for ordering vehicles that do not have a driver. Inspired by the Google Waymo project, I created an application that could use Tesla vehicles that do not pollute the environment and in which driving costs less with complete safety of artificial intelligence.
👉 You can see the whole process on the link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123953155/Self-Driving-car-Tesla-I-UIUX-App-Concept

