World's Most Experienced Driver - Tesla I UI/UX App Concept

iOS's app for ordering vehicles that do not have a driver. Inspired by the Google Waymo project, I created an application that could use Tesla vehicles that do not pollute the environment and in which driving costs less with complete safety of artificial intelligence.
👉 You can see the whole process on the link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123953155/Self-Driving-car-Tesla-I-UIUX-App-Concept