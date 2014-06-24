Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Animal Pictograms mayan illustration pictogram symbol icon vector hand drawn
— icons inspired by Mayan pictograms
— actual illustrations on left; vector art on right

— @2x for your googly eyes

Posted on Jun 24, 2014
