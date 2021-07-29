New Freebie ❤️

Soft UI Dashboard Laravel comes with dozens of handcrafted UI elements tailored for Bootstrap 5 and an out of the box Laravel backend. The Livewire integration allows you to build dynamic interfaces easier without leaving the comfort of your favourite framework. If you combine this even further with Alpine.js, you get the perfect combo for kickstarting your next project.

We created many examples for pages like Sign In, Profile, Billing and so on. Just choose between a Basic Design, an illustration or a cover and you are good to go!

Check out the Live Preview and Download for Free