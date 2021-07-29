Knowledge is power #2

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys!
Some time ago we posted a really cool animation for Thinkfics’ “Knowledge is power, share it” challenge, if you haven’t seen it already, go and check it out on our profile!
Today I present a different concept we’ve been working on, we thought the challenge was so good, that we wanted to share some more amazing stuff with you!
Enjoy and share your feedback with us!
UI Concept: Patryk Gajdarski
Illustrations: Aleksander Buksza & Igor Kozak
