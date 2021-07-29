Patryk Gajdarski
10Clouds

Knowledge is power #2

Knowledge is power #2 web design web landing page 3d model c4d 3d design illustration product design user interface ui
Hey guys!

Some time ago we posted a really cool animation for Thinkfics’ “Knowledge is power, share it” challenge, if you haven’t seen it already, go and check it out on our profile!

Today I present a different concept we’ve been working on, we thought the challenge was so good, that we wanted to share some more amazing stuff with you!

Enjoy and share your feedback with us!

UI Concept: Patryk Gajdarski
Illustrations: Aleksander Buksza & Igor Kozak

