Oranpo. Mobile Reward-for-Action gift app

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
🤩 Here is the full overview of our recent project - Oranpo mobile app. This project is focused on giving gifts to its users for performing certain actions, in particular - viewing sponsored ads. Users can easily select what kind of gift they would like to have, and after that they will be involved into the draw.
⛓️ For this project we've also created a design system that includes dozens of flexible components. That will allow the project to grow on a later stages, including new functionalities and quickly fixing issues according to user's feedback
❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!
📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team
