Cre8 Team

Oranpo. Mobile Reward-for-Action gift app

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🤩 Here is the full overview of our recent project - Oranpo mobile app. This project is focused on giving gifts to its users for performing certain actions, in particular - viewing sponsored ads. Users can easily select what kind of gift they would like to have, and after that they will be involved into the draw.

⛓️ For this project we've also created a design system that includes dozens of flexible components. That will allow the project to grow on a later stages, including new functionalities and quickly fixing issues according to user's feedback

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
We know how to create an effective interface👌
