Beni Ruiz

Mañana de pesca en Astera

Beni Ruiz
Beni Ruiz
  • Save
Mañana de pesca en Astera scene landscape dawn ocean sea capcom graphic design geek barrel market rudimentary hunt fish port fishing monster hunter videogames illustration flat vector
Download color palette

Una pequeña escena de una zona de pesca o puerto marítimo muy rudimentario, basado en la ciudad de Astera en Monster Hunter World, pero sin monstruos 😅🎣

Beni Ruiz
Beni Ruiz

More by Beni Ruiz

View profile
    • Like