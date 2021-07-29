Reza Radityo

WEATHER REPORT INC - Daily 08 - Weather Report App

WEATHER REPORT INC - Daily 08 - Weather Report App new modern illustration apps minimalist layout experimental ux ios minimalism design ui weather
Daily 08 - WEATHER REPORT INC will inform you regarding the weather today and will also help you see how other regions of the world weather so you don't have to ask someone "how's the weather today?" WEATHER REPORT INC got your back.

Taking abit experimental with the layout and the colour and also using the component.

