Email Receipt | Daily UI 017

Email Receipt | Daily UI 017 receipt dailyui017 email emailreceipt ux ui dailyui design
Daily UI 017

Hi guys, this is my UI concept for Email Receipt.
what do you think? Let me know your feedback.
#DailyUI #017

Thank you for this illustration
Money vector created by stories - www.freepik.com

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
