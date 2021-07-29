🦃 Turk e

SETTING UI DESIGN

🦃 Turk e
🦃 Turk e
  • Save
SETTING UI DESIGN ui dailyui design
Download color palette

Just wanted it to look clean I have been
Learning some tricks on XD so feel free to criticize or appreciate I accept both 😜 Thanks. #dailyui

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
🦃 Turk e
🦃 Turk e

More by 🦃 Turk e

View profile
    • Like