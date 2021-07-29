Khoir Typework

Qulio -Modern Font

Qulio -Modern Font handlettering lettering exhibition soap operah drama title cinema bioskop action film wedding cover poster magazine photography typography design branding logotype font
"DOWNLOAD LINK"
https://creativemarket.com/Khoir/5834750-Qulio-Serif-Modern

Qulio is a bold serif style font. lifting a groovy style with a touch of modern serif so that it becomes a unique font.

Qulio fits perfectly into modern vintage style. like logos, quotes, greeting cards, posters, branding. They all come with unique shapes and alternative fonts when combined, so what are you waiting for !

