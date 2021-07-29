Stefan Kuhl

UI / UX design Het Groene Paradijs 🌱

For Het Groene Paradijs I was allowed to design a completely new UI.
Focus keywords: design, usability and conversion optimization.

What do you think of the result? 🤩

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Digital UI & UX designer @ X-Interactive
