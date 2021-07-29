Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kristijan Korman

Mobile Game Launcher concept

Mobile Game Launcher concept app launcher gaming figma ui
There is a game launcher app on my Samsung and I believe other phones have them too, but in my experience it does not show you the crucial information you would like to see as a player. I wrote down the things I always look for like number of friends playing, my last few matches, weekly statistics. You could add more but this is the most important for me.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
