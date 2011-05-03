Fabian Marchinko

cloudmeter

cloudmeter logo technology cloud web health traffic
(WIP) A new (SaaS) high-technology product focused on monitoring the health and performance of cloud-based web applications. Inspiration_ The humble traffic light.

Posted on May 3, 2011
