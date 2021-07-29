Lay

Online Banking App Concept

Online Banking App Concept 3d color ios mobile app purple orange fintech app banking glassmorphism neomorphism
Hi there!

Check out this online banking concept, that is designed to track your finances, set goals, monitor stats and even offers financial wellbeing advice.
I went for soft 3D and a hot glassmorphism trend for the visuals. What do you think?

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
