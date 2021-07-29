Romain Bourdieux
Sorare

Sorare - Bid / Buy box

Romain Bourdieux
Sorare
Romain Bourdieux for Sorare
  • Save
Sorare - Bid / Buy box ui ethereum ether eth credit card auction buy bid ux play interface sorare design system game fantasy football foot sport soccer product design
Download color palette

Hey Folks 👋 
Here the research on all the states of the Bid / Buy box

Want to join us ? We have a lot of positions open (product designer, graphic designer, full stack developer, etc.) Come help us create the best football experience in the world ⚽️🔥
Check the positions here: https://lnkd.in/e5Y-x_Y

Sorare
Sorare
The global fantasy football

More by Sorare

View profile
    • Like