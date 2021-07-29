Sorare - Bid / Buy box

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Folks 👋
Here the research on all the states of the Bid / Buy box
Want to join us ? We have a lot of positions open (product designer, graphic designer, full stack developer, etc.) Come help us create the best football experience in the world ⚽️🔥
Check the positions here: https://lnkd.in/e5Y-x_Y