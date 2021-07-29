Houkago (Esports Logo Style)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Everybody!
I want to share an exploration of making an esports logo with the name "Houkago", with blue as the main color, because I really like blue.
Software Used :
- SuperMii Cartoon Avatar Maker
- Adobe Photoshop
If you are interested in collaborating with me, please contact me at :
- Email : hanifmail04@gmail.com
- Instagram : www.instagram.com/haniff.haha
- LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/hanif-hibatullah-2001