Lijin G Samuel

Shoe Ecommerce App

Lijin G Samuel
Lijin G Samuel
  • Save
Shoe Ecommerce App e commerce app e commerce app uiux clean minimal trivandrum puma nike shoe product e-commerce shop e-commerce mobile app ux adobe xd design ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!

This is my newest exploration design for Shoe E-commerce App.
Please kindly check this out, and don’t hesitate to give your feedback. Many thanks!

Lijin G Samuel
Lijin G Samuel

More by Lijin G Samuel

View profile
    • Like