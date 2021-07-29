Javi Pereira
Marble — Insurance Hub Website

digital product web illustration design landing page landing website marble z1 rewards digital wallet policies web design insurance seventies look and feel ui
Hi everyone!

I'm happy to share with you this work we made for Marble , a NY based startup that has created the first rewards-based membership program in the world of insurance.

I really enjoyed creating this seventies look&feel, so different from what the insurance field usually offers, and also working with illustrator Fran Pulido to highlight the features of the product along the website.

Hope you like it! 🤗

