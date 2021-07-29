Marble — Insurance Hub Website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone!
I'm happy to share with you this work we made for Marble , a NY based startup that has created the first rewards-based membership program in the world of insurance.
I really enjoyed creating this seventies look&feel, so different from what the insurance field usually offers, and also working with illustrator Fran Pulido to highlight the features of the product along the website.
Hope you like it! 🤗
