🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribblers 🔥
Learning Dashboard landing page (header section).
I tried to make this interface minimal and clean.
Suppose you like this shot hit "L" on the keyboard. Leave a comment to inspire me and follow me to get more shots like this.
Designed by Deena Dhayalan ❤
CHECK OUT MY:
https://znap.link/deena-dhayalan
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.