Deena Dhayalan

Learning Dashboard landing page 📖

Deena Dhayalan
Deena Dhayalan
  • Save
Learning Dashboard landing page 📖 3d minimalist book educational e-learning dashboard saas landing page saas landing page website web design
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers 🔥

Learning Dashboard landing page (header section).

I tried to make this interface minimal and clean.
Suppose you like this shot hit "L" on the keyboard. Leave a comment to inspire me and follow me to get more shots like this.

Designed by Deena Dhayalan ❤

CHECK OUT MY:

https://znap.link/deena-dhayalan

Deena Dhayalan
Deena Dhayalan

More by Deena Dhayalan

View profile
    • Like