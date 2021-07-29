My JNH is a great way for patients to have easy and private access to medical information online, where they can view personal health records and receive periodic updates, book an appointment with a doctor on clinic or online, buy the medication and medical supplies, view specific COVID measures in different countries and register for COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and immunizations.

There are mobile app, which designed to bring you all the functionality of desktop site.

We're available to projects - Contact us!