Exoft

My JNH

Exoft
Exoft
  • Save
My JNH webmobile medicalapp ui design app ux
Download color palette

My JNH is a great way for patients to have easy and private access to medical information online, where they can view personal health records and receive periodic updates, book an appointment with a doctor on clinic or online, buy the medication and medical supplies, view specific COVID measures in different countries and register for COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and immunizations.
There are mobile app, which designed to bring you all the functionality of desktop site.
We're available to projects - Contact us!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Exoft
Exoft

More by Exoft

View profile
    • Like