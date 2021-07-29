🤑 Finary Brand

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I worked with Finary (YC W21) founders, Mounir and Julien, on the early branding for their new product.
Finary is your personal finance OS. It allows users to track and manage their wealth. Finary is built for the modern-day investor: compatible with all types of asset classes (including crypto), real-time data, slick design, lots of analytics...
They are currently looking for their first Product Designer : https://www.notion.so/Product-Designer-b73cdaf329de4a689cbbc014ae661d79