🤑 Finary Brand

I worked with Finary (YC W21) founders, Mounir and Julien, on the early branding for their new product.

Finary is your personal finance OS. It allows users to track and manage their wealth. Finary is built for the modern-day investor: compatible with all types of asset classes (including crypto), real-time data, slick design, lots of analytics...

