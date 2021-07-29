Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Glucode

Smart Home App Concept

Glucode
Glucode
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Home App Concept colorful dark mode dark ui cards control management home smart home user experience design user interface design tablet ipad playful app design ux ui glucode
Download color palette

We explored a smart home app concept that highlights the consumption of water and electricity as well as other frequently used items in a home. We designed the interface to be playful while still maintaining clear entry points into the various sections of the app.

Learn more about us at glucode.com

Glucode
Glucode
We design and develop apps for companies all over the world.
Hire Us

More by Glucode

View profile
    • Like