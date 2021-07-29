Fisher natural mountain water from Bisleri

FISHER MINERAL WATER.

fisher mineral water is a mineral spring water flowing from the remote mountains of Azerbaijan (in Ismayilli).

It is necessary to shape this mineral and useful water as a modern brand and bring it to the local and foreign markets.

It is necessary to form a strong competitive brand, especially in the face of serious competition in foreign markets.

It is necessary to prepare a brand of healthy, inexpensive, light and tasty water (carbonated and non-carbonated).