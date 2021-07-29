Rostislav Gorbachenko

Monoshop

Rostislav Gorbachenko
Rostislav Gorbachenko
  • Save
Monoshop shop logotype e-commerce branding logo
Download color palette

Created an element for the logo for my personal project Monoshop. It's a no-code platform to create a e-commerce website even from your mobile phone.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Rostislav Gorbachenko
Rostislav Gorbachenko

More by Rostislav Gorbachenko

View profile
    • Like