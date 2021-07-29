sonu boniya

Resell my stuff

sonu boniya
sonu boniya
  • Save
Resell my stuff adobe illustrator design brand branding design brand identity brand design illustration branding sonu logo design logo reselling furniture
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
here is the logo design I do for my client who is in Reselling furniture business!!
Hope you like it,
WhatsApp me for inquiries +919131714241

sonu boniya
sonu boniya

More by sonu boniya

View profile
    • Like