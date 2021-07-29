Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bouquet Funeral Program Template Flower Funeral Program Template Funeral Program MS Word and Photoshop Template INSTANT DOWNLOAD

Product Information -----►►

★ Pages: Four pages
★ Size: 11x8.5 In
★ Resolution: 300 dpi
★ Color mode: CMYK
★ Bleed: 0.25 in
★ Microsoft Word & Adobe Photoshop Document.
★ Working file: Photoshop CS4-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.

Compatible with MS Word 2007-2016 & Photoshop CS4-CC

NOTE:: Preview Stock image & Mock-up are not Include.

Thank you!

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
