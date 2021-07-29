Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Denis Gambraih

Waze widgets for iOS

Denis Gambraih
Denis Gambraih
  • Save
Waze widgets for iOS design ios ux iphone mobile widget app ui
Download color palette

iOS Waze widgets which help to attractive with most usefull application's features only with one tap. All what you need is near your eyes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Denis Gambraih
Denis Gambraih

More by Denis Gambraih

View profile
    • Like