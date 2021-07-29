Ilya Fisuk

Astrum - identity for the cryptocurrency fund

Ilya Fisuk
Astrum - identity for the cryptocurrency fund logotype artificial intelligence fund identity blockchain cryptocurrency coin finance crypto fintech logo branding
Hi, Dribbblers!

This is part 2 of my project on branding and identity for the Astrum crypto fund.

The task was to develop a brand for a premium cryptocurrency fund with a potential audience of businessmen and investors who want to keep their savings safe.

View the full project on Behance.

Multi-Disciplinary Designer Focusing on Branding & UI
