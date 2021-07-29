Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Logosmyk

Vikings

Logosmyk
Logosmyk
  • Save
Vikings crossfit gym vikings graphic design vector illustration logotype logosmyk logodesign design logofolio branding logo
Download color palette

14 day. Vikings. Crossfit gym. Logochallenge by 30daysoflogos.
Every day the organizers published a new theme for the logo. And they gave us 24 hours to develop it.

Logosmyk
Logosmyk

More by Logosmyk

View profile
    • Like