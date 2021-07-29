E-commerce Product Page | Lazarev.

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey, mates! What’s for dinner today?
Brava to your attention - the easiest, fastest, and the most reliable cooking solution.
The challenge was to design a website that would grab attention of cooking lovers and speak to those who struggle with traditional food preparation techniques.
We opted for a black&white minimalistic design, a warmer touch followed to bring a sense of innovation.
How would you, guys, convey a feeling of novelty?
Wanna see other design solutions? Check out the full case on Behance!
