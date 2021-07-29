E-commerce Product Page | Lazarev.

Hey, mates! What’s for dinner today?

Brava to your attention - the easiest, fastest, and the most reliable cooking solution.

The challenge was to design a website that would grab attention of cooking lovers and speak to those who struggle with traditional food preparation techniques.

We opted for a black&white minimalistic design, a warmer touch followed to bring a sense of innovation.

How would you, guys, convey a feeling of novelty?

