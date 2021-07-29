Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sohail Dangol ☮☮

Pop up/Dialog box | Daily UI 016

Sohail Dangol ☮☮
Sohail Dangol ☮☮
  • Save
Pop up/Dialog box | Daily UI 016 website web design design uiux illustration ui dialog box design pop-up ui design minimal daily ui 016 ui challenge daily ui
Download color palette

A minimal design pop up for rating apps. Feedbacks are highly appreciated. :)

---------------

Need a helping hand for your next big idea? Mail me at :
sohail.dangol130@gmail.com

Sohail Dangol ☮☮
Sohail Dangol ☮☮

More by Sohail Dangol ☮☮

View profile
    • Like