Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anya Fesenko
Gotoinc

Architecture agency website

Anya Fesenko
Gotoinc
Anya Fesenko for Gotoinc
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi guys! 😊

Inspired by modern minimalism architecture I prepared the new shot for you.
This is the concept for Architecture agency site with a focus on typography and grid. I tried to combine sharp, straight lines of architecture with smooth animation.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new shot.
Press “L” to like ❤️ and give your feedback, it’s really important for us 🤗

Thanks for your time and have a good day! ✌️

Gotoinc
Gotoinc
Hire Us

More by Gotoinc

View profile
    • Like