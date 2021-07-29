Architecture agency website

Hi guys! 😊

Inspired by modern minimalism architecture I prepared the new shot for you.

This is the concept for Architecture agency site with a focus on typography and grid. I tried to combine sharp, straight lines of architecture with smooth animation.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new shot.

