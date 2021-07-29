Architecture agency website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi guys! 😊
Inspired by modern minimalism architecture I prepared the new shot for you.
This is the concept for Architecture agency site with a focus on typography and grid. I tried to combine sharp, straight lines of architecture with smooth animation.
Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new shot.
Press “L” to like ❤️ and give your feedback, it’s really important for us 🤗
Thanks for your time and have a good day! ✌️
