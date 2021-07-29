Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jagjit Singh
Nickelfox

COWBOY E-Bike App

Jagjit Singh
Nickelfox
Jagjit Singh for Nickelfox
COWBOY E-Bike App analytic navigation scooter onboarding e-bike mobile design gradient minimal 3d animation graphic design ux branding logo flat design landing page illustration dark app ui
Hello Dribbblers,

Todays Humans' awareness of health is also an encouragement to switch from cars to bicycles.E-Bike is one of the solution because it's simple but you can still do physical exercise by riding the pedals when you want.

So this shot is my concept for COWBOY E-Bike Apps. User can track his daily statistic using this app. You can check your bike stats, Battery, Speed, Avg Riding Speed, Motor Temp, Tracking/Navigations.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
