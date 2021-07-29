COWBOY E-Bike App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
Todays Humans' awareness of health is also an encouragement to switch from cars to bicycles.E-Bike is one of the solution because it's simple but you can still do physical exercise by riding the pedals when you want.
So this shot is my concept for COWBOY E-Bike Apps. User can track his daily statistic using this app. You can check your bike stats, Battery, Speed, Avg Riding Speed, Motor Temp, Tracking/Navigations.
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter