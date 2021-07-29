COWBOY E-Bike App

Hello Dribbblers,

Todays Humans' awareness of health is also an encouragement to switch from cars to bicycles.E-Bike is one of the solution because it's simple but you can still do physical exercise by riding the pedals when you want.

So this shot is my concept for COWBOY E-Bike Apps. User can track his daily statistic using this app. You can check your bike stats, Battery, Speed, Avg Riding Speed, Motor Temp, Tracking/Navigations.

