Hadia Azed

3d Modeling

Hadia Azed
Hadia Azed
Hire Me
  • Save
3d Modeling render object isometric art illustration isometric 3d
Download color palette

One of the first modeling assignment i did in 3ds Max. A good learning experience.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Hadia Azed
Hadia Azed
Illustration and graphics of all kinds. I live for 🎨 & ☕️
Hire Me

More by Hadia Azed

View profile
    • Like