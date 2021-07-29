VAN Masha

"Chevrolet Camaro" by Masha Van for Intalence Art

"Chevrolet Camaro" by Masha Van for Intalence Art retro cars
Illustration on the theme "Chevrolet Camaro", made on a graphic tablet. Work done for INTALENCE ART

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
