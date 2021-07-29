Cosmic Bird

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Personal Logotype
The design process went through a couple of steppes, and many forms before it even was to be associated with Cosmos or Space.
I combined my curiosity about The Cosmos and the swallow bird, which I consider as a favotire animal. Also, I like how constellations are made - the stars and their connections, so I used that simplistic design and implemented it into my logo.
Take a look, and if you have a comment, feel free to share :).