Cosmic Bird

Personal Logotype

The design process went through a couple of steppes, and many forms before it even was to be associated with Cosmos or Space.

I combined my curiosity about The Cosmos and the swallow bird, which I consider as a favotire animal. Also, I like how constellations are made - the stars and their connections, so I used that simplistic design and implemented it into my logo.

Take a look, and if you have a comment, feel free to share :).