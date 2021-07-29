Brian Neong San

Unbearable - Animography

Brian Neong San
Brian Neong San
  • Save
Unbearable - Animography after effects 2d animation illustration character
Download color palette

Camera move shot from this little short for Animography ‘A word, a week.’
https://vimeo.com/569792179

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Brian Neong San
Brian Neong San

More by Brian Neong San

View profile
    • Like