Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Team Alpha

"Yumoliaa" Minimal Line art Logo design

Team Alpha
Team Alpha
Hire Me
  • Save
"Yumoliaa" Minimal Line art Logo design logo new logo design illustration minimalist logo branding app icon logo logo designer minimal line art logo line logo line work leaf logo natural logo idea logo bulb logo logo design line art logo minimalist minimal logos
"Yumoliaa" Minimal Line art Logo design logo new logo design illustration minimalist logo branding app icon logo logo designer minimal line art logo line logo line work leaf logo natural logo idea logo bulb logo logo design line art logo minimalist minimal logos
"Yumoliaa" Minimal Line art Logo design logo new logo design illustration minimalist logo branding app icon logo logo designer minimal line art logo line logo line work leaf logo natural logo idea logo bulb logo logo design line art logo minimalist minimal logos
Download color palette
  1. Yumoliaa-01.jpg
  2. Yumoliaa-2.jpg
  3. Yumoliaa.jpg

Feel free to knock me
---------------------------------
Mail: asifzaman181007@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +8801762955054

Team Alpha
Team Alpha
Logo & Brand identity designer
Hire Me

More by Team Alpha

View profile
    • Like