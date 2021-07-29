Nikita Kozin
Icons8

Color glass icons: Food category

Nikita Kozin
Icons8
Nikita Kozin for Icons8
Hire Us
  • Save
Color glass icons: Food category graphic design icons pack taco fruits vegetables berries ice cream hot dog burger avocado cherry donut pineapple fast food food color glass illustration icons set icons
Color glass icons: Food category graphic design icons pack taco fruits vegetables berries ice cream hot dog burger avocado cherry donut pineapple fast food food color glass illustration icons set icons
Download color palette
  1. shot 2-22.png
  2. shot3-03-03.png

This is the most tasty category. Food icons in the color glass style.Yum Yum Yum! 😋

Welcome to check more than 1700+ color glass style icons are available on icons8.com

Icons8 | Photos | Lunacy Software| Illustrations | Mega Creator | Music

Icons8
Icons8
Hire Us

More by Icons8

View profile
    • Like