Flight Search Window // Daily UI Day 22

Flight Search Window // Daily UI Day 22 gradient minimal finder flight track flight searchbox search illustration branding graphic design dailyui app design ux
#022 #DailyUI
I was supposed to design a search dashboard but I wasn't sure what would the components be. So instead I designed a minimal flight search app screen

