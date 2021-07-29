Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pete Barr

MINI Australia and New Zealand Website

Pete Barr
Pete Barr
Hire Me
  • Save
MINI Australia and New Zealand Website minimal mini car cars ui clean bmw mini mini website ux landing page car landing car website automobile auto car
Download color palette

Some designs for the new MINI website.

Follow me on Twitter

Follow my work on Instagram

Pete Barr
Pete Barr
Design / Code / Animation 🤟
Hire Me

More by Pete Barr

View profile
    • Like