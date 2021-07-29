Space - Simple Productivity & Management Tool

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Space is a completely free and open-source tool for productivity & management. I have recently started this project, so it is still in beta and huge development.
You can start using Space today at https://space-gray.vercel.app
The project is completely open source, so here is the source code with more information at Github: https://github.com/DenoSaurabh/space
The Behance link to this project here
Please like, star and share this project to help Space grow. I am really looking into this project and started investing more time into it.
Thank you for spending time here, and have a great day :D