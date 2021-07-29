Marketplace Mobile App Design - Marketplace Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello, Guys
A few days ago, we worked on a very interesting app design – a Marketplace App. It has a simple user flow with easy navigation options. In addition, we've made a simple categories list, so both merchants and customers can find a required item in few clicks.
Tools:Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
