Marketplace Mobile App Design - Marketplace Concept

Marketplace Mobile App Design - Marketplace Concept
Hello, Guys

A few days ago, we worked on a very interesting app design – a Marketplace App. It has a simple user flow with easy navigation options. In addition, we've made a simple categories list, so both merchants and customers can find a required item in few clicks.

Tools:Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.

Show some love by pressing “L”, and save it for later inspirations

