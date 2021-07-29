Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ernesto Angulo

Boarding Pass - Daily UI 024

Ernesto Angulo
Ernesto Angulo
Boarding Pass - Daily UI 024
Hello everyone! 👋

Twenty-fourth day of the #dailyui challenge, boarding pass. I hope you like it and don't forget to hit the "L" key to show some love. ❤

Any kind of feedback is more than welcome. 😃

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Ernesto Angulo
Ernesto Angulo

