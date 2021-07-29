📚 E-Book Mobile App UI Design

Hello 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬👋

Please have a look at our latest 𝐔𝐈/𝐔𝐗 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 for an 📚 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐞𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞. Users can find and read their 📗 𝐅𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 easily on the app.

The 📚 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 are available to 📖 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 and to 🔗 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 as well.

We have kept the 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 elegant with a white background.

Please share your 📥 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 and 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.

📧𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬: contact@eggheadexperts.com

Don't forget to press ❤️ "𝐋𝐈𝐊𝐄"

Also, you can 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐔𝐒 on 👉🏻 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 | 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 | 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠!

-------------------