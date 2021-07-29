Martin Pereda

User persona (website festival cultural)

User persona (website festival cultural)
User persona realizado en la fase de inspiración del proyecto de diseño de un website de un festival cultural.
Para llegar a este punto se realizaron un conjunto de entrevistas a distintos voluntarios. Los resultados de esas entrevistas se condensaron e interpretaron para realizar la user persona.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
