YOGA LOGO.

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Please visit my profile and don't forget to appreciate my new logo.This is YOGA Line art logo. #logo #graphicdesign #graphicdesign #logodesign #designer #brand #design #art #fashion
Another portfolio link below.
BEHANCE : https://cutt.ly/CQo0i8R
TWITTER : https://cutt.ly/6Qo0fMK
LINKEDIN : https://cutt.ly/0Qo0kf1