Ruttl

Ruttl is clever

Ruttl
Ruttl
  • Save
Ruttl is clever design thinking creative thinking feedback tool for design teams visual website feedback tool design collaboration tools design feedback tool comment on website website annotation tool website feedback tool visual feedback tool review website design innovation red yellow collaboration hiruttl brucira illustration
Download color palette

Tired of burning the midnight oil to review minor edits and convey the changes to your web developers and copywriters? ruttl allows you to make changes to live websites — you don’t even need any coding knowledge!

https://ruttl.com/

Ruttl
Ruttl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ruttl

View profile
    • Like